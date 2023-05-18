Kano State Executive Council in its determination to boost the educational standards and as well assist less privileged students has approved the release of N1,403,936,600 billion for the sponsorship of 60, 871 qualified indigent secondary schools’ students for NECO, NABTEB, NBAIS and SSCE examinations.

Disclosing this on Thursday, the state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, announced this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the council meeting held at Council Chambers, Government House, Kano.

According to him, the category of the benefitting students includes those who obtained six credits and above including English and Mathematics in Regular Secondary Schools in Qualifying Examinations and Senior Islamic and Tahfeez Secondary Schools students.

Garba further disclosed that the council ratified the executive approval given for the release of naira equivalent to $100, 000 dollars to a state-dedicated account as a counterpart fund for the implementation of World Bank Supported Immunization Plus and Malaria Progress by Accelerating Coverage and Transform Services (IMPACT) Project aimed at improving poor health indices in the state through high impact interventions.

He, however, added that the overall focus of the project is Immunization Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health (RMNCAH), through accelerating the implementation of strategy for immunization and the Primary Healthcare System.

Garba stated that the project has the potential to be the foundation of implementing the minimum service package and revamping essential Primary Health Care Services.

He also announced the approval given by the council for the establishment of a management board for the upgraded and equipped Muhammadu Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital (MAWTH), which has since commenced postgraduate (residency) training in Obstetrics and Gynecology, Radiology and Internal Medicine to serve as a source of critical manpower to the state and the country at large.

The commissioner further stated that the establishment of the board as contained in the draft hospital bill, would give the hospital the standard management structure to compete with any teaching hospital in the country.

He stated that Prof. Adamu Ibrahim Yakasai of Bayero University, Kano is to chair the board with the following as members: Dr Mariya Mahmoud and Dr Usman Tijjani Aliyu of Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital; Dr Abdullahi Isa Kauranmata and Dr Shehu Usman Abdullahi, representatives of the state Ministry of Health; Dr Bukar Grema, representative of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA); Pharmacist Hisham Imamuddeen and Matron Rabi Musa Ibrahim, Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) representatives; as well as representations from Vice Chancellor’s Office, Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano, Provost College of Medicine, Chief Medical Director, MAWTH, Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee/CMO MAWTH, while the hospital director of administration is to serve as secretary.

Garba noted that the council has also given approval for the establishment of the Private University of Medicine and Health Sciences, Bichi town, Bichi local government and allocation of a piece of land situated at Bichi town (Kofar Wambai) for the institution.

The council has approved the enactment of law to address the unguarded blasphemous sermons on the noble Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him as well as attacks on personalities.





He said the law would harmonize the mode of preaching through sermons that included open preaching in open places, hate speech or defamation of character through radio, television, newspaper or any other conventional platform and social media and attack on the leadership of the opposite sect and incitement of followers.

The commissioner revealed that the council also approved the establishment of a strong council of Ulama through an enabling law from the state House of Assembly to monitor, supervise and regulate all religious sermons in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE