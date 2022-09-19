The leadership of the House of Representatives is expected to meet with the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), on Tuesday, with a view to ending the 6-month nationwide strike.

The proposed meeting was initiated by the speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Expected at the meeting scheduled for 3 pm in the Speaker’s conference room, are the minister of finance, budget and national planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed and minister of education, Adamu Adamu.

The letters titled ‘Invitation to a stakeholder meeting on the ongoing strike action by ASUU” dated 15th September 2022 sent to all the parties, were signed by the clerk, House of Representatives, Dr Yahaya Danzaria.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

EDITORIAL: The Gory Discovery In Ibadan

Strike: Reps to meet FG, ASUU delegation, Tuesday

Strike: Reps to meet FG, ASUU delegation, Tuesday

According to him, the meeting was aimed at finding a lasting solution to the lingering strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

It reads in part: “The house of representatives is deeply concerned about the renewed strike which seems to have defied all efforts made to find a solution or reach an agreement between the federal government and the striking university lecturers.

“The house is more worried about the negative consequences of the strike on the future and quality of education of our teeming youths who have been kept at home for the past six months despite the intervention of the house and several well-meaning Nigerians overtime to see that the matter was resolved.





“In the light of the foregoing, the house hereby requests for another opportunity to come together with stakeholders and leadership of ASUU to seek an amicable resolution without prejudice to the fact that the matter is already in the Industrial Court.”

The speaker also urged all the parties to further submit a written presentation of ASUU’s perspective on this matter to the house before the meeting day.