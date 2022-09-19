2 weeks after, lingering workers strike threatens NLNG train 7 project

The ongoing strike action of workers of the Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited, contractor to the SCD JV (Saipem Chiyoda) of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG), is currently putting the operations of the Train 7 project of the NLNG in jeopardy following the refusal of the workers to resume back to work more than two weeks after embarking on strike action.

This is even as the NLNG has asked aggrieved parties to seek resolution of the lingering dispute through laid down rules and procedures.

Findings by Tribune Online, on Monday, revealed that while the representatives of Daewoo accepted to recall sacked workers during the Sunday night (yesterday) negotiation, the NLNG contractor refused to accept the National Association of Plant Operators (NAPO) as a trade union body for its workers.

Speaking with Tribune Online exclusively on the matter, president general of NAPO, Harold Benstowe said yesterday night’s negotiation was almost successful but for the refusal of Daewoo to accept NAPO as a trade union body.

According to the NAPO president general, “The negotiations were in order. The Daewoo representatives accepted to recall sacked workers and accepted to look into reviewing workers’ salaries and benefits. At least for now, that is what our representatives told us.

“However, Daewoo has refused to accept NAPO as the trade union group of the workers. The workers insisted that it is NAPO that they will belong, but Daewoo refused. So, as things stand, the workers won’t resume work today (Monday). The strike will continue until Daewoo See’s NAPO as a trade union body for its workers.”

Responding to enquiries by Tribune Online on the matter, the NLNG urged aggrieved parties to seek resolution of the dispute through laid down rules and regulations.





In a statement signed, on Monday, by NLNG general manager, external relations & sustainable development, Andy Odeh, the company advised aggrieved parties not to take laws into their hands.

According to the statement titled: ‘Disruption of Activities at the Train 7 Project Site’, the NLNG stated, “The attention of Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has been brought to the disruption of activities at the NLNG Train 7 project site by a group known as the National Association of Plant Operators (NAPO).

“NLNG advises all parties to abide by applicable law, not take matters into their own hands, and to seek resolution of any grievances through the proper channels as prescribed by law.”

Recall that workers of NLNG contractor, Daewoo Engineering and Construction Nigeria Limited went on strike on the 2nd of September, 2022 following the expiration of a 48 hours ultimatum that Daewoo Nigeria Limited accede to the demands of the workers.

Part of the workers’ demands includes a stop to the violation of their rights to freedom of association and peaceful assembly, illegal deductions from their salaries without their consent and arbitrary dismissal of staff without recourse to extant procedures for resolving labour issues.

NAPO, an affiliate of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) said that the workers are entitled to their rights and privileges guaranteed by Section 40 of the Nigerian Constitution and extant labour laws.