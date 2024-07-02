The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Ogun State branch, has extended the ultimatum for payment of the reviewed CONMESS by 21 days to allow further negotiations with the government to effect the payment.

The Association, rising from its Emergency Ordinary General Meeting on Monday, said the extension became imperative following the expiration of an initial 21-day ultimatum that lapsed on June 27.

In a statement issued by the acting Public Relations Officer of the Association, Dr Olusina Ajidahun, the congress also resolved that the government should totally divorce the reviewed CONMESS from the issue of the minimum wage, as doctors in the Federal Health Institutions have been enjoying it since June 2023.

The statement reads, “Recall that the health sector is bedevilled by the exponential loss of its workforce to greener pastures outside and within the country, leaving those who remain in the system to grapple with an impossible number of patients, leading to fatigue and worsening outcomes.

“Attempts by the government to employ new doctors have also been unsuccessful because they are not applying to take up the positions because of pay parity with their counterparts in the federal institutions in the state.

“The Congress also resolved that an indefinite strike will commence on July 23, 2024, “if there is no concrete commitment from the government to pay the July 2024 salary.”

