A four-storey building attached to the Westbrook Hotel in the Garki area of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja collapsed on Monday night, trapping numerous individuals under the debris.

An eyewitness reported that there may be fatalities, citing the lack of coordination among emergency responders hindering efficient operations.

“There is a possibility that there could be some people inside the collapsed building who may have died. I saw two people being pulled out from the rubble now and taken to the hospital while rescue operations were ongoing. The emergency responders are not coordinated yet for efficient operations,” an eyewitness told newsmen.

Emergency responders, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered, are working to rescue those trapped in the rubble, with at least two people pulled out and taken to the hospital.

The collapsed building is situated near the Westbrook Hotel, with nearby landmarks including Jima Plaza and the National Worship Centre (Assemblies of God Church).

