A civil society organisation (CSO), Nigeria Citizen Watch for Good Governance, has asked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices & Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate Nigeria’s crude oil production.

The CSO said the recent announcement of 1.6 million barrels of crude oil per day production by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) prompted them to seek an investigation into the corporation as there are allegations that Nigeria is producing about 2 million barrels of crude oil daily.

In a petition signed by the National President of the CSO, Collins Eshiofeh, the Secretary-General, Mohammed Grema Adamu, and submitted to the EFCC and the Senate President, the group said they find it very ironic that despite all the different security outfits protecting the national assets, there is still a decline in Nigeria’s crude oil production attributed to oil theft and vandalism.

The CSO urged the National Assembly to investigate the alleged irregularities in the declaration of figures for barrels of crude oil produced per day in order to match the declared figures with actual data pumped out for sale by all IOCs.

“The national assembly should immediately direct the use of the latest modern technology by the management of NNPCL to keep accurate data on our crude oil production.

“The EFCC, ICPC, and other relevant anti-corruption agencies should be immediately invited where there are discrepancies in these declared figures to do the needful in order to clean up the mess in the Nigerian oil sectors so as to enable us to meet up with our daily OPEC allocation.

“As the country’s economic mainstay, we plead with you to investigate this matter and make sure there are no irregularities and that the number of barrels declared is actually the number of barrels produced for the sake of revenue generation and to block all revenue leakages,” the CSO said.

