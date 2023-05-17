Resident doctors in Jigawa state have followed the directive of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) and embarked on a five day warning strike.

Reports from the state indicated that the members of the National Association of Residents Doctors at Federal Medical Center Birninkudu, Federal University Dutse Teaching Hospital and all other General Hospital in the state were in their respective clinics but not attending the patients.

Visiting the Federal Medical Center, Birninkudu (FMC) on Wednesday, TRIBUNE ONLINE gathered that the residents’ doctors were at their respective working places, the majority sitting in their units’ common rooms while patients were in consultation rooms for the attention of the doctors.

Speaking with our correspondent, the president of the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD) Federal Medical Center, Birninkudu branch, Dr Shamsuddini Haruna Ubale said “Yes we followed the directive of our national headquarter and joined the strike”.

“As you can see we are now on a warning strike for five days. I and the remaining executive had gone round and ensured the strict compliance of the action”.

According to him “I’m confirming to you that all our members here have fully complied and adhered to the order”.

All efforts to get the reaction of the FMC Birninkudu’s management on the ongoing industrial action to prove abortive.

One of the center’s management who preferred anonymity told online Tribune that “this strike has not in any way affected the services of this center”.

“You can see yourself that everything is going normal and smoothly. See patients were all attending, while all on admissions are there taken care and attending”.

According to the anonymous “we are lucky in this center that the number of the members of the NARD is very small. They are not many in number that would affect the services of the center”.

“The statistics of the staff in this center indicated that only 34 per cent of the medical staff were the members of NARD while 66 percent were not. So it means presently 66 percent of our workforce are on duty”.





