The All Progressives Congress (APC) Plateau State Chapter condemned Tuesday’s unprovoked attacks on Kubwat and Fungzai communities in Kombun District of Mangu Local Government Area, Plateau State.

The State Chapter of APC, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Hon. Slyvanus Namang, said that based on the

reports from the local government area, the perpetrators of the heinous acts left on their trail many lives lost and others maimed, while houses and other unquantified property were senselessly destroyed.

“It posited that the attack was coming.

In the wake of the farming season, where the peasants have just begun planting their crops, which they largely depend on for their subsistence, is as wicked as it is condemnable in all its ramifications.

“The displacement of the people who are running helter-skelter to safe havens in neighbourhoods and the spiral effects of the attacks have created great anxiety and disquiet in the once peaceful local government area, which has witnessed one surprise attack too many in recent times.

“The APC in the state is greatly saddened by the unleashing of mayhem on unsuspecting people of the affected communities and hereby extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the bereaved families, the Mishkaham Mwaghavul, Da John Putmang Hirse, and Chairman of Mangu Local Government Area, Hon. Minister Daniel Daput, over this very painful development.

“The party also sympathizes with other communities in the state, particularly in Bokkos, Riyom, and Barkin Ladi local government areas, which have witnessed similar despicable losses of lives and property in the past few weeks or months,” it said.

It urged security agencies to go on the trail of the attackers, fish for them, and deal decisively with them, as they are certainly not spirits but identifiable human beings.

The APC calls for the mobilization and reinforcement of more security forces in the local government area in order to nibble this wicked act in the bud so that it does not spread to neighbouring communities and other local government areas.

It called on emergency aid and humanitarian agencies operating in the state to provide urgent and most-needed relief to the victims of the attacks.

As a lasting solution, the APC calls for more vigilance and proactive measures, as people who have lived together for centuries cannot be used by extraneous forces or covert agents of destruction to turn against each other at this time when the government has put every mechanism in place to ensure peaceful co-existence of its citizens regardless of religion or ethnicity.

