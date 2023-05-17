Billionaire Business mogul, Arthur Eze has described the outgoing Governor David Umahi as a huge blessing to Ebonyi State and Nigeria.

Eze stated this during the commissioning of the Arthur Eze flyover and the 25km Abaomege-Ukawu-Okposi road in the State.

According to him, the infrastructure development of the State is beyond imagination.

He, however, recalled how Ebonyi people suffered in the past before Umahi emerged as governor.

“I remember how you struggled to get a State of your own and I told the late Head of State, Sani Abacha to give you a State”.

“Umahi is brain, brain and Nigeria needs this kind of man to rule the country Because he is a huge gift from God. If he becomes President, no tribe will suffer,” he said.

In his remarks earlier, Umahi revealed that Arthur Eze helped make him the State’s Governor in 2015 through former President Goodluck Jonathan and his wife.

The Governor said that during his contest to be the State’s Governor in 2015, Eze took him to several places, “Eze took me to the presidential villa and told the former president that this is the man who will be the State’s governor.

“He took me to the former president’s wife, insisting that I should be the Governor and he also took me to Jonathan’s mother.

He noted that the matter was then settled and that the clarification was for those who claim they made him governor.

“The development of the state will not be complete without mentioning Eze and that is why we named the flyover after him.