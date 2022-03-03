Strike: FG reconstitutes team to renegotiate 2009 ASUU agreement

The Federal Government has appointed Emeritus Professor, Nimi Briggs, to lead the Goverment renegotiation team with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the 2009 Agreement it had with the Union.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, announced the reconstitutions of the committee on Thursday in Abuja, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to get the striking University lecturers back to work.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben. Bem Goong, in a statement, quoted the Minister as saying there was a need to speedily bring to conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace on the Nigerian campuses.

He disclosed that the team would be inaugurated by the Minister on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Chairman and Members of the reconstituted 2009 FGN/University-Based Unions Agreements renegotiation team are as follows: Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs-(Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo), chairman.

Other members include; Arc. Lawrence Patrick Ngbale-(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Wukari -member (North East), Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth- (Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi) -Member (South West) and Sen. Chris Adighije- (Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Lokoja -member (South East).

Others are; Prof Olu Obafemi -(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna) – member (North-Central); Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu-(Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology)-member (North West) and Barr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, mni-(Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island)-member (South-South)

“All advisers and observers in the Federal Government/University-based Unions 2009 agreements Re-negotiation Team are expected to attend the inauguration,” Goong said.

ASUU embarked on a one-month warning stike on the 14th of February 2022, over government unfaithfulness in the implementation of the Memorandum of Action it signed with the Union.

Some of ASUU’s demands include: adequate funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, Universities Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS), promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU/FG agreement and the inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System Payment (IPPIS).