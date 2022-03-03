Strike: FG reconstitutes team to renegotiate 2009 ASUU agreement

Latest News
By Clement Idoko - Abuja
2009 ASUU agreement,Some items of 2009 agreement with ASUU not implementable, Stakeholders fault proposed bills on federal unity schools, FG constitutes white paper panels for tertiary institutions, Im waiting for ASUU, ASUU strike, implementation of 6-3-3-4 education system, poor management of funds in tertiary institutions, FG laments poor management of funds in tertiary institutions, governing councils of new 8 Polytechnics, FG seeks World Bank support, declare state of emergency on education , neglect of secondary education in Nigeria , basic education to 3 per cent , implementation of safe schools declaration, impostors in IT industry, abandoned over 10 billion UBE fund with UBEC, FG bemoans inability of states, appoint non-degree holders, Govs have hijacked appointment , FG launches child safety, protection initiative, FG inaugurates governing councils, FG approves governing councils , scholarship Commonwealth scholarship nomination, $20 million to boost education, NIN mandatory for JAMB registration, Number of out-of-school children reduced, low enrolment of students, implementation committee, special salary scale, Teachers, illegal satellite campuses, FG, Schools, , tertiary institutions, Schools reopening, waec, out-of-school children, World Bank, quality education, colleges, academic calendar, education budget, Commonwealth scholars, January 18 schools resumption, schools resumption, FG inaugurates probe panels to, FG over granting of license
Adamu Adamu, Minister of Education

The Federal Government has appointed Emeritus Professor, Nimi Briggs, to lead the Goverment renegotiation team with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) on the 2009 Agreement it had with the Union.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, announced the reconstitutions of the committee on Thursday in Abuja, as part of the Federal Government’s efforts to get the striking University lecturers back to work.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Ben. Bem Goong, in a statement, quoted the Minister as saying there was a need to speedily bring to conclusion, all outstanding issues in the 2009 agreement in order to achieve the desired industrial peace on the Nigerian campuses.

He disclosed that the team would be inaugurated by the Minister on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Abuja.

According to the statement, the Chairman and Members of the reconstituted 2009 FGN/University-Based Unions Agreements renegotiation team are as follows: Prof. Emeritus Nimi Briggs-(Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo), chairman.

Other members include; Arc. Lawrence Patrick Ngbale-(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Wukari -member (North East), Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth- (Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi) -Member (South West) and Sen. Chris Adighije- (Pro-Chancellor, Federal University. Lokoja -member (South East).

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Others are; Prof Olu Obafemi -(Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna) – member (North-Central); Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu-(Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science & Technology)-member (North West) and Barr. Matthew B. Seiyefa, mni-(Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island)-member (South-South)

“All advisers and observers in the Federal Government/University-based Unions 2009 agreements Re-negotiation Team are expected to attend the inauguration,” Goong said.

ASUU embarked on a one-month warning stike on the 14th of February 2022, over government unfaithfulness in the implementation of the Memorandum of Action it signed with the Union.

Some of ASUU’s demands include: adequate funding for revitalisation of public universities, earned academic allowances, Universities Transparency Accountability Solutions (UTAS), promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU/FG agreement and the inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System Payment (IPPIS).

ORITAMEFA BAPTIST MODEL SCHOOLS, (OBMS), IBADAN
ENTRANCE EXAMINATION INTO JSS1 FOR 2022/2023 COMES UP ON SATURDAY, 2ND APRIL, 2022 @ 8:00A.M.
OBMS..... Excellence through Integrity

TRY IT TODAY!!! --- Abuja Man reveals (2) Secret Fruits That Increased His Small Manhood, Gives Stronger Erections and Stops Premature Ejaculation In 7 Days... CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS.

You might also like
Latest News

Lassa fever kills two doctors in Oyo

Latest News

Adoke, former Attorney General writes Malami, says alleged complicity in JP Morgan…

Latest News

OAU student murder: Adedoyin, six others arraigned, remanded in prison

Latest News

Senbanjo declares interest for Ogun East Senatorial seat

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More