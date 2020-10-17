Stop Using Advisory Positions As Election Compensation -Nnamani

A Public Affairs Analyst and the Chief Executive Officer of Kvas Group, Dr Kenechukwu Nnamani, has called on the government to stop compensating political associates with positions that they aren’t worthy of.

Nnamani told newsmen in Abuja, while reacting to the recent appointment by the presidency, he stressed the need for people with specialised qualification and authorities in the field should be recognised with such appointments.

“Key government appointments are meant to open up the country to different opportunities, but they are always given to the wrong people.

“We need to adopt a system that only approves the appointment of an individual, based on evident background in same sector.

You can’t appoint a doctor to become Minister for Mines. What do you think will happen to the mines. Merit based system is important to improve the country,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has told a Federal High Court in Abuja, that the Comrade Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC) was sacked to solve the internal leadership crises rocking the party. The party also said that immediately the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee was put in place after the NWC’s dissolution, the crises that had characterised its affairs were laid to rest…

The Emir of Zazzau, in Kaduna State, Alhaji Shehu Idris has died in his palace at the age of 84. His son, Aminu Shehu Idris, confirmed in an interview with the Tribune Online that his late father who was appointed on 15th February, 1975 and spent 45 years in the throne died on Sunday after a protracted illness…

A Kano based industrialist, Chief Kalu Ogbonnaya, has advised the Federal Government to take necessary steps to stimulate the nation’s economy to prevent a recession post COVID-19…