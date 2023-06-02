Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has admonished citizens to stop running down fellow citizens in the search for appointments and pray for one another for the state to succeed.

The Governor gave the advice on Friday at the swearing-in of the Secretary to the Government of the State, Arch. Samuel Nanchang Jatau, and the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Philemon Audu Daffi, at Government House Jos, Plateau State.

He pointed out that the state belongs to everyone and must succeed and be preserved to move forward as a state.

The governor, who said all appointments to his cabinet would be based on merit, tasked the appointees with bringing to bear their wealth of experiences in order to add value to governance in the state.

He said, “By these two appointments made today, the function of government will begin to move in a faster lane. I am happy that the Head of Service was sworn in last Saturday, and we are swearing in the Secretary to the Government of the State, the Attorney General, and the Commissioner of Justice today. This means that the critical arm of the executive now has its leadership in place.

“I am impressed by the enthusiasm that I am seeing about the need for Plateau State to move forward and take a new direction. I have said this several times: we are not here to witch-hunt anybody, but we want to ensure that the system works efficiently.

“In the coming days, we are going to make appointments, and by the grace of God, we are going to look out first for merit because we must move Plateau State forward. Secondly, I want to assure you that there will be good spread across the state.”

He appealed to the citizens of Plateau State to be patient and committed to strengthening the virtues of brotherhood, especially as the government makes further appointments because not everybody will be appointed.

The newly sworn-in Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Philemon Daffi, who responded on behalf of the Secretary to the Government of the State, solicited prayers from citizens to enable them to accomplish their assignments.

“I wish to thank His Excellency for the opportunity given to us to serve at this moment. God brought us on duty at this time for a purpose, and the purpose is to accomplish His purpose, which He has proposed right from the start.

“Therefore, two things we ask from you: hold our hands in prayer that His Excellency will have the political will to do what is right.” He stated.