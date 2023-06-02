Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has unveiled the Electronic Identification Card (E-ID Card) scheme programme for State civil servants and other government employees.

The unveiling took place at the state secretariat conference hall Awka, on Friday.

Giving details on the benefit of the scheme, mostly, to the state employees, the governor, who was represented by the State Head of Service, Barrister Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, said it will enable the government and citizens easily identify civil servants and all other government employees across the state.

She said the scheme, anchored by the Anambra State ICT Agency (ANSICTA), is part of the present administration agenda to digitalise all sectors of the state economy and also to identify ghost workers, latecomers, and to strengthen transparency and accountability among the state workforce.

According to her, in the digital age, the implementation of e-government initiatives has become imperative for efficient and transparent governance.

“An essential aspect of this transformation is the adoption of e-identification schemes, which provide secure and reliable verification of individuals’ identities.

“By adopting an e-identification scheme, Anambra State civil servants can streamline their interactions with various government agencies, eliminating repetitive paperwork and reducing bureaucratic delays.

“This automation not only saves time but also enables civil servants to focus on their core responsibilities, ultimately enhancing productivity across the board.

“The implementation of an e-identification scheme significantly strengthens the security measures surrounding civil service operations.

“Physical documents are susceptible to loss, theft, or forgery, posing a considerable risk to the integrity of the system.

“With e-identification, each civil servant is assigned a unique digital identity, backed by robust encryption protocols and authentication mechanisms. This ensures that only authorized individuals can access sensitive information or conduct transactions, reducing the likelihood of identity theft and fraudulent activities.





“By safeguarding personal data and maintaining the privacy of civil servants, an e-identification scheme establishes a secure environment for effective governance.

“Through this digital system, Anambra State can establish a transparent framework that records interactions, transactions, and decision-making processes. This fosters a culture of accountability by deterring corrupt practices and ensuring that civil servants are held responsible for their actions.

“This scheme can significantly enhance service delivery for Anambra State civil servants.

“By digitizing identification processes, civil servants can access government services more conveniently, reducing paperwork and minimizing the need for physical presence.

“This digital transformation can also empower civil servants to engage in online training, access relevant resources, and collaborate remotely, thereby facilitating professional development and fostering knowledge-sharing within the civil service.

“The government of Anambra State is working assiduously towards the mitigation of these challenges. Optic fibres are being laid, and in no distant time, free WiFi will be provided for us,” the HOS added.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Anambra State ICT Agency (ANSICTA), Mr Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata, in his opening address, said the scheme, being the first of its kind in Nigeria, was established to improve public service delivery, ultimately benefiting the citizens of Anambra State.

He said that the programme will end the proliferation of identity cards in the state.

He noted that Anambra is the first state to launch the programme in Nigeria.

The ANSICTA boss, while commending Governor Soludo for approving the initiative, urged residents of the state to participate in the identity card exercise of the government.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE