Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde; immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and former governor of Delta State, James Ibori have arrived at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for a meeting with President Bola Tinubu.

The three men came together at about 4.20 pm on Friday and were seen walking to the president’s office for the meeting.

Even though members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), both Makinde and Wike worked for the election of Tinubu as president of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

More details to come later…

