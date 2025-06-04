Stop performing people’s music without license, NCC warns DJs

Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), has warned Disc Jockeys (DJs) against performing other people’s music publicly without license or owner’s authorisation.

Dr John Asein, Director-General of NCC, gave the warning in an advisory issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to him, the attention of NCC has been drawn to the practice of some DJs, who publicly perform music without obtaining the requisite copyright licences from rights holders or their approved Collective Management Organisations (CMOs).

He said under sections 9 and 12 of the Copyright Act, 2022, the owner of copyright in a musical work or sound recording had the exclusive right to reproduce, perform, or communicate it to the public.

“Engaging in any of these acts without the owner’s authorisation constitutes an infringement under the Act.

“Such infringement may constitute a civil wrong or a criminal offence under section 44 (7), punishable upon conviction by a fine of not less than N1 million or imprisonment for a term of not less than five years or to both.

“The public performance of music by a DJ, whether at hotels, event centres, clubs, gardens, or recreational facilities, constitutes both a public performance and a communication to the public of the musical work and sound recording, as provided for under the Act,” he said.

He advised them to obtain appropriate licences and pay royalties to the approved Collective Management Organisation (CMO) prior to engaging in such performances.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the approved CMO for musical works and sound recordings in Nigeria is the Musical Copyright Society, Nigeria (MCSN).

“The Commission is aware that the Disc Jockey’s Association of Nigeria (DJAN), as the umbrella body representing DJs in Nigeria, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with

MCSN.

“Under the arrangement, DJAN is authorised to work with MCSN to facilitate the payment of royalties by DJs nationwide, based on the tariff that DJAN had negotiated

with MCSN,” he explained.

The DG, however, stressed that the commission would not hesitate to investigate, arrest, and prosecute any DJ found to be in contravention of the law.

He added that henceforth, the commission would be working with other relevant authorities to support the initiative of DJAN, to ensure that DJs carry out their trade in compliance with the Copyright Act.

