2027: Kwara PDP promises free, fair primary elections

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State has assured party members that primary elections will be conducted to produce candidates for the next general election. The party also stated that necessary measures will be taken to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants.

Speaking during the visit of a gubernatorial aspirant, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, to the state PDP secretariat in Ilorin, the state PDP chairman, Hon. Babatunde Mohammed, promised that the primary elections would be free, fair, and credible.

The party chairman, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, urged aspirants seeking nominations to collaborate rather than compete, emphasizing the need to work toward the common goal of making Kwara a PDP-controlled state by 2027.

While noting that Alhaji Ladi Hassan played a pivotal role in the party’s electoral success in 2002 and later served in the Bukola Saraki administration, which delivered dividends of democracy across the state, Mohammed described the former Chief of Staff as a true party man.

Mohammed also described the visit of the governorship aspirant as highly commendable, noting that Hassan was the first to make the state secretariat his first port of call.

He further urged people of the state to participate in the party’s ongoing online membership registration and emphasized the need for aspirants to regard the contest as a family affair.

“At the end of the day, only one of you will get the gubernatorial nomination, and we must all work together during the general election,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the party in Kwara South, Chief Bisi Fakayode, described Alhaji Ladi Hassan as an experienced politician who knows the right things to do.

“Everyone will attest that this is the first time I’m joining others to welcome an aspirant. I’m here physically because of the uniqueness of Hon. Ladi Hassan’s candidacy. He doesn’t need to be told what to do.

“Many aspirants are out there doing their own thing without recognizing party officials, but you started with a prayer service and are now here. It is commendable,” he said.

In the same vein, the state PRO, Mr. Olusegun Adewara, noted that Alhaji Ladi Hassan possesses the qualities required of a good leader.

“I personally have a good relationship with you. I see you as a father figure and role model. You have every quality required to lead a multilingual and multipurpose state like Kwara,” he said.

In his remarks, the governorship aspirant, Alhaji Ladi Hassan, a former Chief of Staff, Government House, said that as a loyal party man, he deliberately chose the PDP secretariat as his first point of contact because party officials deserve respect.

“We are delighted to be here today to stand before you and inform you of my decision to join the governorship race. The party is supreme. In politics, we must respect our party officials and leaders.

“If the party is not supreme or if we don’t respect party leadership, there will be chaos. That’s why our constitution does not permit independent candidates—you must go through a party to ensure an organized system. I’m happy to be here before you today. I, Oladimeji Aliu Hassan, of Mogaji Geri Ward in Ilorin West Local Government, have decided to throw my hat into the ring. I am joining the 2027 governorship race and seeking the PDP gubernatorial nomination.

“So far, we haven’t visited anywhere. You may have heard that Ladi and his team are doing one thing or another politically, but that’s not true. All we’ve done is assemble our team and organize a prayer service for spiritual guidance. This visit marks our first political activity—a sign of respect for the party,” he said.

Alhaji Ladi Hassan, who described himself as a familiar face, added that he is fully qualified and will remain accessible to all if elected governor.

“I am a familiar face. There’s hardly anyone in PDP or the Saraki group that I don’t know. I am not a stranger; I know virtually everyone. It’s one of the reasons I’ve put myself forward. If I get the opportunity and Almighty Allah wills it, everyone will enjoy the dividends of democracy,” he said.

“My interest in the party, in the PDP, and in the Saraki dynasty is unmatched. I pursue this with passion. I will always defend the group and its leader’s image. That’s why I’m offering myself to serve Kwara State—but you can’t do that without a platform. That platform is the PDP, and in Kwara State, the PDP is synonymous with the Saraki dynasty.”

He added that he is running for governor to fight poverty and bring positive change to the state, asserting that the Bukola Saraki administration remains the best since the return to democracy in 1999.

He pledged to fight poverty through agricultural development if elected.

“I want to tell you and our party members that since democracy returned in 1999, no administration has done as much as the Bukola Saraki administration did from 2003 to 2011. I’m proud to have been part of that team. I gave my best to ensure its success. I believe that if someone like me—who was deeply involved in that administration—comes forward and gets the nomination, the public’s confidence in Saraki from that era will help us reclaim the state.”