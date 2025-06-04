Delta: Police deploy personnel across state for Eid-el-Kabir

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Abaniwonda Olufemi, has ordered the massive deployment of personnel across the state to ensure a peaceful and secure Eid-el-Kabir celebration scheduled for Friday, 6 June to Saturday, 7 June 2025.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the CP assured residents, particularly Muslim faithful, of the Command’s commitment to providing adequate security and maintaining free traffic flow during the festivities.

He noted that the police would work closely with other security agencies, including the military, DSS, NSCDC, and the FRSC.

The deployment covers Muslim prayer grounds and strategic locations across Delta State, with officers drawn from area commands, tactical units, and divisions.

CP Abaniwonda also directed Divisional Police Officers to intensify raids on known criminal hideouts and black spots to prevent any disruption during the celebrations.

Mischief makers were sternly warned to desist from any unlawful activities, as the Command vowed to deal decisively with anyone attempting to breach the peace.

The public has been urged to cooperate with security personnel and observe all laws and safety guidelines, particularly in areas where movement may be regulated for crowd control.

On behalf of the Delta State Police Command, the CP extended warm wishes to all Muslim faithful as they mark Eid-el-Kabir, reassuring them of the Force’s resolve to ensure a hitch-free celebration across the state.

