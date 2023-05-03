Popular Nigerian musician, Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, a.k.a Blackface, has addressed crossdressers to stop influencing the young generation with their low IQ and dress sense.

Blackface stated this via his Twitter page on Wednesday, 3rd May 2023.

He added that crossdressers should dress according to gender and not like transgender.

He tweeted, “Y’all should try stopping influencing our young generation with your low IQ n dress sense! If you’re a man, please dress like a man and not a transgender Smh.”

