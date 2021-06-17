Still on the Twitter ban

The continued ban of Twitter is disturbing. How much of the Nigerian economy will be adversely affected as a result of the ban? The escalating terror activities have gained such notoriety that the age of terror has dawned. A serious problem exists today as Nigeria is on the brink of dismemberment. Tyranny takes the centre stage of governance when people cannot take an immediate position on matters affecting their wellbeing, for example, restructuring Nigeria.

Again, when the intelligence community sniffs out impending attacks by herdsmen, security forces seem to turn deaf ears, for example, the Igangan massacre. Will the true voice of the people be heard come 2023 during the general election? Will they be telling this regime, “we shall not have it, – suppression & gagging – we shall damn the consequences, thereby repeating history as an overwhelming majority of Yorubas declared during the 1965 crisis in the Western Region when northern troops were sent there to quell the riots which occurred there?

Let us hope that things will be better.

John Jimoh, Ijebu-Ode.

