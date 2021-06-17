‘Bunmi Yerokun: Man of high esteem

Elder Johnson Okunlola Olubunmi Yerokun of the Christ Apostolic Church, Olugbode, Ibadan, died very recently. He passed away in the United States of America. Series of services of songs will be performed in his Bunmi Yerokun residence.

‘Bunmi and I attended St. David’s Church School, Aroro, Akinyele, Ibadan. ‘Bunmi, right from his youth, was an historian. He told me about my grandparents born in Yerokun village. In spite of all convictions, ‘Bunmi and I were not so close. ‘Bunmi was David. The late Kanmi Akingbade was his Jonathan. Kanmi was the bridge that connected us together. I met ‘Bunmi Yerokun at St. David Church School, Aroro, for a short space of time. I went to the late headmaster, Mr. A. A. Adetunji, to find out, he declared that ‘Bunmi and his family moved to Osa. Principal Adetunji reiterated that Elder Pekun Yerokun went to Olunde and that the late Papa Depo Yerokun moved to Ago-Owu, they were all looking for green lands and, indeed, God blessed them with enormous green lands.

The next time I recalled was when we completed Elementary School. ‘Bunmi was a clerk in a Korean shop. Here, honesty was his best policy. His dint of hardwork was noticed and respect for all was exhibited. He moved to C. Zard through the help of brother ‘Leke Morakinyo. For ‘Bunmi, C. Zard was “a beginning of a very good beginning.” Customers at C. Zard rated ‘Bunmi higher. Sales rose significantly. The London Head Office promoted ‘Bunmi. He became the Manager of C. Zard office in northern Nigeria. Workers and customers were satisfied. He worked so well with customers and workers.

‘Bunmi believed in absolute sharing. He once got to a family’s home at 7.00 a.m., he was surprised to meet their son at home when he was supposed to be in the boarding house. He gave out thirty pounds to settle the boy’s bill. The gentleman who told me the story just retired as permanent secretary.

‘Bunmi’s charity began at home. Children from extended family were well treated. I was the cultural publicity and social secretary. He contributed immensely to the expansion of Aroro Grammar School. Unfortunately, he didn’t meet Pastor Alofun of Aroro Cathedral Church, but he contributed to the growth of our home church.

The history of Christ Apostolic Church Cathedral in Olugbode Ibadan will contain a regrettable omission if a conspicuous mention is not made of Johnson’s contributions. Johnson was a member of choir at St David’s Church, Aroro, during the Empire Day May 24, St David’s School, Aroro, depended on ‘Bunmi to beat St. John’s School, Igbo-Oloyin, Emmanuel School Demilokun and St. Mathew’s Tubosun.

‘Bunmi’s spartan discipline was inherited by his children and luckier others who passed through his hands. Thanks to the late Kanmi Akingbade who drew Bunmi and I closer. Bunmi loved recitation, dictation, dramatisation and presentation.

I talked to ‘Bunmi at least three times weekly. We talked about St. David’s Church and School, the need to improve Akinyele local council and what we inherited from our parents. ‘Bunmi left the world better than he met it.

Kunle Ajao, New York

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.