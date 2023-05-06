The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) has announced a second edition of the Digital Content Creators’ Day set to hold on May 19.

This edition will feature some of the biggest names in the creative and entertainment industry leading conversations around making the best of digital content creation.

The panel will include award-winning actresses, Iyabo Ojo and Bisola Aiyeola; Media Personalities Gbemi Olateru Olagbegi and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru; CEO, X3M Ideas, Steve Babaeko as keynote speaker and CEO, Accelerate TV, Collete Otusheso.

Popular content creator, Enioluwa Adeoluwa will host the event alongside actress, Bisola Aiyeola.

The event, which is part of the three-day AMVCAs, will explore the power of content creation, how creators can maximise their creativity and monetise it.

It will also include discussions about maintaining longevity and relevance in the industry.

Speaking about the Digital Content Creators’ Day, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, said, “We are excited to be hosting the second edition of the Digital Content Creators’ Day.

“We kicked this event off last year as part of activities for the AMVCAs to support and further underscore our commitment to spotlighting content creators.

“We are certain this year’s edition will further inspire them and equip them with the knowledge and inspiration they need to keep creating amazing content.”

The Digital Content Creators’ Day is just one in the three-day lineup of events for this year’s AMVCAs.

Other events include the MTF Day and Opening/Cultural Night on Thursday, May 18, and Nominee Gala/Fashion Show on Friday, May 19.





The glamorous awards night will hold on Saturday, May 20, with a live broadcast across all Africa Magic Channels on DStv and GOtv.

The ninth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought to viewers by Africa Magic in partnership with Amstel Malta and Zagg Energy Drink.

