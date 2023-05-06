In a counterattack, Daniel Regha, popularly known for his ‘busybody’ on Twitter, has thrown jabs at rapper Portable, after the latter was seen flaunting his new ride, a Brabus G-Wagon worth millions of Naira.

Recall the musician had taken to his Instagram handle to share the news as he implored fans to join in to celebrate with him.

He shared photos and videos of his expensive new whip as he posed before it.

Portable noted that his God does not disappoint him and his new addition to his garage is a product of grace.

“My People Make Una Help Me. Thank God 🙏 ZAZUU MOWADUPE 🙏🙏,” he wrote.

Reacting, Regha advised the ‘Zazu’ crooner to invest in his appearance instead of buying cars.

“Portable should be investing in his appearance instead of cars. He reportedly has about 5 cars which include two Range Rover Sports;

“…so adding a Brabus is a complete waste regardless of price or how he got it. How he’s making much money also needs to be investigated. No offense,” he tweeted.

Portable should be investing in his appearance instead of cars; He reportedly has about 5 cars which includes two Range Rover Sports, so adding a Brabus is a complete waste regardless of price or how he got it. How he's making much money also needs to be investigated. No offense. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) May 6, 2023

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…

OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…

‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…