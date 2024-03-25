Multichoice Nigeria has just revealed how to vote for the 2024 nominations.

The highly anticipated 10th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards will be held on May 11, 2024.

To participate in the exciting event, viewers can cast their votes by visiting WWW.AFRICAMAGIC.TV/AMVCA.

Voting is accessible via both mobile and website platforms, with each user permitted to cast up to 100 votes per platform.

Voting commenced yesterday evening, on March 24th, 2024, and will continue until April 28th, 2024, concluding at 10PM.

The voting is to support favourite talents and productions in this vibrant showcase of African entertainment excellence.

This grand event is scheduled to grace the elegant halls of Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos State, promising an evening of glamour and recognition.

The Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards, an annual celebration of excellence in television and film, is a prestigious accolade presented by MultiChoice, spotlighting outstanding achievements in the industry.