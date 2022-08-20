Stanbic IBTC, STEMi train girls in STEM

Stanbic IBTC and a non-governmental organisation, STEMi Makers Africa, have partnered STEM METS to train some young women and girls in South-eastern Nigeria in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education.

The collaborative event, which took place in Enugu on Friday, was part of the STEMNovation programme organised by STEMi Makers Africa.

The founder of STEMi, Amanda Obidike, while speaking at the event, stated that working in collaboration with Stanbic IBTC, STEMi launched its STEMNovation programme in 2021 to support girls in under-served communities who are interested in pursuing careers in mathematics, science, and technology.

She added that the programme selects high-school girls from disadvantaged homes to take part in mentorship, skills development workshops, and job-shadowing in the STEM fields.

Obidike further stated that her organisation aims to design a yearly programme where girls in under-developed communities and other African nations − where the STEMNovation programme has flagged off − will take part in job-shadowing during school holidays, learn life skills training, internships, and personal development planning.

“The yearly programme will also help young women and girls to navigate university and scholarship applications,” Obidike said. “We will place them in different roles and divisions in order for them to be exposed to as many future-focused options in STEM as possible.”

Speaking at the event, the representative of Stanbic IBTC, Maryam Arbio, said she was impressed with the kind of training the young women and girls took part in, which included: robotics, 3D animation, prototyping, AI/VR, coding, and fundamental data analytics.

Arbio enlightened the participants on personal development, career development, and financial literacy. She encouraged the girls to be purpose-driven and to awaken to the world of technology and innovation.

“We are happy to impact girls on how to manage money and time; how to plan their finances, save for their future, and take care of essentials while still ensuring that your future self is not broke,” Arbio added.

Caleb Kylie, one of the facilitators of the programme, noted that in Enugu State, there is an average of 39.4 per cent of student who finish high school; and that out of this number, only 11 per cent attend university.

He further noted that young women and girls from communities where unemployment is almost 40 per cent and where women are more likely to be unemployed than men, a career in science and technology seem like a distant dream.

“Globally, just 30 per cent of scientists employed in research and development are women,” Kylie lamented. “That is where STEMi comes in.”

Kylie said the STEMNovation programme inspires future generations of girls to join the science and technology field, and to venture into roles typically occupied by men.

“STEMi is working to transform women education in under-served communities,” Kylie added. “We are happy to experience four in five girls going on to further their studies in STEM after secondary school.”

One of the participants, Agunweze Onyinye, said, “Participating in the Enugu STEMNovation programme is a blessing. My eyes are opened. I believe with hard work and constant development, I can one day be a software engineer and train younger girls who look up to me.”

Another participant, Ani Ifechukwu, said, “With this programme, I hope to get a job-shadow opportunity and be awarded a scholarship into the university.”