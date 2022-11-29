‘Stakeholders need to protect real estate sector from impostors’

Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Housing, Mrs. Toke Benson-Awoyinka, has emphasized the need for stakeholders in the real estate market to protect the sector from impostors whose actions portend great risk to the industry.

Benson-Awoyinka, who heads the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority (LASRERA), stated that for this purpose, the agency has concluded plans to host the third edition of Lagos Real Estate Market Place Conference and Exhibitions.

She explained that the forum’s discussions, would be in form of a Town Hall Meeting on: “The Lagos Real Estate Emerging Markets-Mitigating Potential Risks.”

Scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island,

Benson-Awoyinka revealed that seasoned speakers are already billed for the conference to deliberate on potential risks in real estate transactions, laws that protect real estate investment transactions, policies and guidelines about Lagos State’s real estate sector.

According to her, the event would redefine the Lagos’ market to meet developmental standard and to attract more international investments opportunities for the sector.

While assuring that LASRERA will continue to play its role as the state government’s regulator in the built sector to strengthen and curb the potential risks for investors/investees in the market, the special adviser urged individuals/organisations that are yet to register with the agency can do that at the conference.





She promised that the Lagos State Government will sustain the platform of the annual conference for the stakeholders to brainstorm on how to ensure that real estate business transactions meet the smart city vision of the state government.