Nimbus Media announces N20m ad support for Nigeria’s female-led SMEs

OUT-OF-HOME advertising agency, Nimbus Media, has announced a support of N20m worth of advertising space to small and medium-scale enterprises, run by female enterpreneurs in Nigeria.

Announcing this at the 10th anniversary celebration of the agency in Lagos, over the weekend, its Man- ageing Director, Mr. Wale Adegoke, described the gesture as part of the agency’s efforts at enhancing the nation’s economy.

He also expressed the optimism that the gesture would also go a long way in encouraging Nigeria’s female entrepreneurs, by helping them create the much-needed visibility and awareness around their businesses.

“We believe businesses, especially those run by women, should be supported, especially at these trying economic times. And we also have the belief that if the nation’s economy is to

grow, and jobs created for our teeming unemployed populace, there is the need to help create awareness for such businesses, hence this gesture,” Adegoke stated.

While expressing the agency’s gratitude to its clients, staff and other critical stakeholders for their support over the decade, the Nimbus Media’s boss expressed the delight that the agency had been able to fulfill its promise of doing advertising, differently, since venturing into the nation’s outdoor advertising space.

He assured the agency’s numerous clients of the agency’s commitment to delivering quality offerings, despite the daunting challenges facing the country.

“When we started, ‘Japa’ (going abroad) was an option. But I believe it is good to have some faith in the business environment here. For instance, if I had joined the bandwagon and travelled then, I wouldn’t have had the opportunity of fulfilling this dream of doing advertising differently, and meeting this group of wonderful people,” he stated.





Adegoke explained that some of the agency’s employees were being recognized and celebrated be- cause of their immense contributions to the growth of the agency.