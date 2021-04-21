Stakeholders like INEC should do their work diligently —Sani

One of the leaders of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Mr Anthony Z. Sani, in this interview, believes all Nigerians have a greater role to play in the bid to make Nigeria work.

To what extent is e-voting model practicable in the country, given infrastructure challenges and insecurity in the land?

Electronic voting can reduce incidences of electoral malpractices associated with ghost voting, snatching of ballot boxes and thump printing. But whether our infrastructure deficit and our level of knowledge of the technology can make for electronic voting at this stage of our physical and socioeconomic development is what I am not in position to pass a judgment. But I think we should start somewhere, say, legalise card reader.

There are growing fears in some quarters that the fate of 2023 general election is shaky and uncertain. How real and genuine are those fears. Why do you think we have such increasing public apprehension? Are those fears not founded, in view of the frightening security situation that almost scuttled the 2015 elections?

You have not stated the basis of the fears; jst fears of uncertainly does not say much. I am aware some people have expressed their concerns that the prevalent insecurity across the country can affect the conduct of elections. They also cite violence that was observed recently in Ekiti State by-elections as sign-posting what to expect comes 2023.Some even talk of vote buying as an emerging electoral fraud that can mire elections. But are Nigerians realistically expecting smooth elections without any hitch amid challenges of insecurities and socioeconomic development? Look at what is happening in America, where there have been about 45 attacks by mass shooting in the last one month. Would Americans ever allow fear of mass shooting to overwhelm them against the legislative elections coming in 2022? Certainly not! We better come to terms with the reality that Nigeria is a developing country with all the attendant challenges of a third world country and be prepared to work hard to overcome them. After all, the good things of life-be they at individual or national levels-are never inevitable. These things are attained by ceaseless hard work through both leaders and the led; an endless jeremiad by Nigerians is never the solution. Only consciously directed efforts to make desires possible and then can carry the nation to the Promised Land.

How do we allay the growing feeling of uncertainty among Nigerians on the fate of the 2023 polls?

As Americans often say, the great thing to fear is fear itself. Stakeholders like INEC should do their work diligently while Nigerians should make judicious use of their democratic rights and ensure that votes count so that the ensuing leaders would be accountable. We all have a stake in ensuring things work in this country. It is not INEC alone that can make conduct of elections success story. If Nigerians come together and act in unison against social vices, the violence from the use of thugs and vote buying could be checked for the good of all.

What will suggest as possible electoral reforms for the country now?

I do not think any reforms can be a magic wand in an atmosphere where Nigerians do not have shared national ideals and moral values needed for the continuous efforts at bringing about free and fair elections, the outcomes of which can command the trust and legitimacy. We just have to develop the shared national ideals and moral values that glue the nation together for the good of all as against politics of identity that seems to supplant those of real issues of real concern to real Nigerians.

What do you think should be the concern of INEC on the apparent fear over the political environment, as it affects INEC workers and ad-hoc staff during elections?

I do not expect INEC to fear anything due to troubled political environment. INEC exists to conduct free and fair elections that can command the trusts of Nigerians and legitimacy. It is left for the commission to mobilize resources of both materials and humans and deliver on the promise of its mandate. It is for INEC to have in place what can bring about credible elections using the staff. Social skill is the requirement while motivation is the instrument. I do not believe that this country needs far-reaching reforms by way of restructuring, be it geopolitical, form of government or economic models. The challenges are created by Nigerians who are the only ones to work hard and overcome them. Like J P Morgan once wrote. However good the law is, its usefulness to the society depends more on the practitioners. Multiparty democracy premised on triple foundation of justice, liberty and common decency is what Nigerians can do. It is not rocket sciences.

Some claim that there could be a playback of the worrisome state of insecurity that almost aborted the 2015 polls, when INEC had to abruptly adjust the dates? Are we not moving towards the same direction again?

We pray history will not repeat itself, considering the hype in efforts against insecurity. For example, the new service chiefs have assured the nation of their resolve to overcome the challenges through improved strategies and with the taking delivery of the Tenaco jets, while expecting full delivery by July this year. And when one combines such efforts with the weight of calls by former Head of state General Abdulsalami Abubakar and the APC national leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, that the government should make consciously directed efforts by way of upping the number of well trained security personnel to enough number, and who are well equipped and motivated to secure the nation, one is sanguine that history may not repeat itself.

