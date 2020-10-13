Culture industry technocrats and players have commended President Muhammadu Buhari and his Culture Minister, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, for responding to the challenges facing the sector through the committee on the creative industry.

The committee headed by Chief Segun Runsewe Director-General, National Council Arts and Culture, according to the stakeholders during a meeting in Jos, noted that the committee on palliatives for the creative industry, came at the right time, restored hope and brought a huge relief to an industry brought to its knees by COVID-19 pandemic.

Professor Ojo Bakare, Ekiti State Commissioner of Culture and Tourism, who spoke on behalf of delegates at the technical meeting on NAFEST 2020 slated for Jos, Plateau State in November, noted that Chief Runsewe led committee on palliatives would bring a rapid turn around to sectorial players whose businesses were battered by the pandemic, praying for Federal Government to institute an arts and culture endowment fund.

“We want to appeal to President Buhari and the minister through NCAC DG, Chief Runsewe to approve this initiative. It will help the industry to find a financial solution and succour whenever we experience any pandemic in future.

Meanwhile, three states, Kwara, Taraba, Anambra have indicated interest to host NAFRST in 2022 while Ekiti State is confirmed to host 2021.