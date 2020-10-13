Ortom appoints Prof Iorapuu new VC of Benue State university

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has appointed Professor Tor Joe Iorapuu as the new vice-chancellor of the Benue State University.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Anthony Ijoho, Governor Samuel Ortom said he had received the council report submitted by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the University’s Governing Council in respect to the selection process of the next vice-chancellor.

The SSG said that the Chairman of the Governing Council of the university had earlier transmitted names of the three best candidates as required by the university law to the visitor to complete the process of appointing a new vice chancellor for the Benue State University, Makurdi.

The statement listed the names of the best three candidates to include Prof. Tor Joe Iorapuu, Prof. Edward Omudu and Prof. Terhule Vitalis.

The statement reads in part: “In line with His Excellency’s policy to recognise merit, the candidate who came first has been appointed. His Excellency has therefore approved the appointment of Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu as Vice-Chancellor, Benue State University, Makurdi.”

Tribune Online reports that with his appointment, Professor Iorapuu is to succeed the outgoing Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Msugh Kembe whose tenure expires next month.

