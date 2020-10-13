Nigerian teacher, Opeifa, among top 10 for N384m global teacher prize

A Nigerian teacher with the Government Day Secondary School, Karu, Abuja, Mr Olasunkanmi Opeifa, has emerged among top 10 finalists for this year’s Global Teacher Prize.

Opeifa is selected among the initial 50 finalists from over 12,000 nominations and applications from over 140 countries around the world.

A female teacher from South Africa, Mokudu Machaba, is another teacher from Africa in the list. A Kenyan teacher, Mr Peter Tabichi won 2019 edition while a female teacher from the United Kingdom, Andria Zafirakou, won that of 2018 edition.

The annual award which is open to all teachers globally was instituted in 2014 by UK-based Varkey Foundation to recognise and celebrate the outstanding impact that teachers make around the world – not only on their students but on the communities around them. And the star prize is US$1 million (about N383.54 million).

Mr Opeifa, 34, and an alumnus of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, who teaches the English language at his current place of work has won many awards in the past including the 2018 Maltina-Teacher of the Year Award instituted by Nigeria Breweries Plc, for Nigerian teachers.

World-renowned actor, Stephen Fry, first announced Opeifa’s nomination on Facebook and two other social media platforms on behalf of the organiser, Varkey Foundation before Rebecca Warbrick, Head of Marketing of the foundation later followed up with video call through Zoom to inform him officially.

Mr Opeifa, an indigene of Ogun State, however, told Tribune Online in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that he gives God the glory and he is also very happy for the achievement.

He said there is no further pruning down of the 10 finalists but that the star prize winner who would go home with US$1 million would be unveiled at an award ceremony to be held at the Natural History Museum in the United Kingdom on December 3, 2020.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

BREAKING: Presidential Panel On Police Reforms Agrees To Meet All Demands By #EndSARS Protesters

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has convened a meeting with stakeholders and has agreed to meet all demands raised by the #EndSARS protesters, which include halting use of force against protesters and unconditional release of arrested citizens.

Lagos To Compensate Victims Of #EndSARS Protest With N200m ― Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said the state government has earmarked N200million as compensation for families of victims of #EndSars protest.

I Was A Victim Of SARS Brutality Twice, Oyo Deputy Gov Tells Protesters

Oyo State deputy governor, Mr Rauf Olaniyan revealed that members of the Nigerian Police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) have attacked him twice.

#EndSARS: Protesters Block Oyo Secretariat Main Gates (SEE VIDEO)

#ENDSARS protesters, on Tuesday, blocked the main gates leading to Oyo State government secretariat, demanding the total end to Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), saying no reformation of the disbanded police units should be carried in the Nigeria Police Force.

Buhari Nominates Lauretta Onochie, Three Others As INEC Commissioners

President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie and three others as National Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC).