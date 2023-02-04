Godwin Otang – Calabar

Some stakeholders in Nigeria have bemoaned the sorry state of Nigeria and its citizens, blaming the development on disorderliness, and bad leadership.

Attention was drawn to Nigeria’s current condition at the 47th Eastern Regional Rotational Conclave, of the Rosicrucian Order, which held in Calabar, with a call for Nigeria as a nation to imbibe tolerance, efficiency and altruism in all sense.

Speaking in an address, the Regional Monitor Apollonius and Unical Pronaos Chairman, Frantan John Omori, advised for collectivity in tackling Nigeria’s challenges.

“We are in this mess together, and we will solve this mess only together. Let’s learn to play our parts. You don’t have to blame anybody. Law and order was not for fun. We must pay the price, stop the blame game and realize that we have a responsibility each.

“Order is the first law and we are not conversant with it, then we must lay a foundation and build on the foundation.

“We don’t have a maintenance culture, we are irresponsible, we have made series of resolutions. We lack capacity, the queues in the bank are forcing us to be orderly, because we are not orderly. We need a cup of (TEA) which means tolerance, efficiency and altruism.”

Addressing newsmen on the solutions to the current challenges faced by Nigerians, GC. Fr Anthony Okorie, said “The leaders of nations must understand their responsibilities to citizens which is to protect lives and properties of citizens.

“These is on the basis of people oriented leadership, when people are hungry, they will be angry; nation building requires conscientious efforts, they must be men and woman from all works of life with passion, compassion and must not be politicians or technocrats.”

Okorie added that, “No nation is destined to be poor, a nation is poor not because it lacks money or natural resources, but due to the absence of able men of passion and Capacity.”

The event attracted stakeholders from all works of life all, who held views on issues of National concern.