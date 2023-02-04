Ishola Michael – Bauchi

Women in Bauchi who want to vote during the forthcoming general elections, have been advised not to apply henna one week to the election to enable the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) recognise their finger print.

The advice was given by the INEC National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe, Modibo Abubakar while answering questions from journalists in the State after monitoring the mock accreditation and functionality of the BVAS machine conducted on Saturday.

The Mock Accreditation to test-run the BVAS was held in 12 polling units in six Registration Areas/Wards across the three Senatorial zones located in Bauchi, Darazo, Katagum, Ningi, Toro and Zaki LGAs.

Speaking after monitoring the conduct of the exercise in Darazo LGA of Bauchi State, the INEC, National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Borno, and Yobe States, Modibo Abubakar Alkali (Rtd) said the exercise was commendable.

The National Commissioner also said that the mock exercise was another milestone in it efforts toward the success of the forthcoming 2023 general elections across the country.

According to the National Commissioner, out of the six local government areas where the mock exercise was conducted, the accreditation process was excellent because the figures conformed robustly and optimally.

He also noted that the turnout of electorates witnessed in all the polling units visited was commendable and they were still expecting more to come out before the closing hours of 2:30 pm.

Modibo Alkali also commended the INEC for introducing the Biomodal Voter Registration System (BVAS), saying that the machine is working faster and more smoothly as within one minute it captured the fingerprint without any waste of time.

He then called on the women to avoid putting henna on their hands at least a week before election day to enable the machine to dictate their fingerprints.

He, however, called on the general public to always channel their complaints and join hands together with the INEC in sensitising the general public, especially at the grassroots level on the importance of the exercise.

The Bauchi INEC REC, Mohammed Nura expressed satisfaction with the mock accreditation of voters held to test-run the functionality of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation system (BVAS) held in the State.





Some voters at Majidadi ward, Ajiyari Primary School in Bauchi and Darazo local governments expressed their confidence on the BVAS machine, saying “We are now confident that our votes will count this time around”.

They commended the INEC and federal government for introducing the use of the BVAS in the forthcoming 2023 general elections in the Country.

The electorate who participated in the mock exercise expressed hope that the BVAS machine will operate effortlessly during the main election the way it did during the mock exercise.

One of the voters, Aisha Musa said that, “I am very happy with the way the machine operated, it did not take me more than a minute to get accredited, it was not difficult at all. I hope that it will be same during the elections proper”.

