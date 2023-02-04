Amaechi Okonkwo, Port Harcourt

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has insisted that the implementation of the new naira redesigned policy was to provoke the civil populace into embarking on public protests that could be used as excuse to postpone the forthcoming election.

He pointed out that there was already a cabal behind the policy implementation and that they were pushing to install an interim government which would prevent Nigerians from using the permanent voters cards to determine their next leaders.

The Governor made the allegation at Opobo Town Sandfield during the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign flag-off rally for Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area on Saturday.

Wike said; “The primary target of this policy is to provoke Nigerians to embark on civil disturbance which they will capitalise on to say they cannot conduct election and push for enthronement of an interim government. No matter the provocation, I urge everyone to be calm. This election must hold because nothing will stop an Opobo man to become governor.”

He urged Nigerians not to vote for any candidate supporting the manner in which the currency redesign policy was being implemented in the forthcoming election.

The governor explained that such a candidate was an enemy of Nigerians, who were already plunged into inexplicable economic hardship with nonavailability of both the old and new naira notes to enable them buy food for their households and fuel for their cars.

He said he was convinced that President Muhammadu Buhari, who might not have been properly briefed on the hardship the naira swap is causing Nigerians, was already getting feedback on the ill advised policy and would review the implementation.

He said; “Anybody who claims he loves Nigeria and is contesting election but is supporting this CBN policy. Will you people vote for such person? It is only the enemies of Nigeria that are supporting this anti people policy. I believe President Muhammadu Buhari was not properly briefed about this policy.”

Wike canvassed for votes for the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, who he described as dependable and loyal and enjoined Opobo people not to undermine the opportunity that they have now to produce the next governor of the State.

He assured them of signing the contract for the construction of Opobo Ring-Road, which would be completed by Fubara when he wins the election and assumes office as governor.





Wike also told them to deliver their votes for all PDP candidates and await instructions from their leaders on the presidential candidate to cast votes for.

The Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara restated his promise to the leadership of the party to never disappoint the confidence reposed in him to fly the party gubernatorial flag.

Fubara urged Opobo people to deliver their votes as an appreciation of the opportunity given to their son to become the next governor of the State.

He acknowledged the benevolence of governor Wike in delivering road infrastructure and land reclamation projects in Opobo town, and assured that they will benefit more when he wins.