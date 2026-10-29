Stakeholder lists performance indicators to drive Nigeria’s airport devt

Former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Richard Aisuebeogun, has identified six critical performance indicators that should guide airport development in Nigeria, stressing that infrastructure projects should be assessed by operational performance, safety, cargo throughput, passenger demand, connectivity and financial sustainability rather than their physical scale alone.

Aisuebeogun made the recommendation in a paper titled: “Navigating Global Disruptions and the Road Ahead: Mobility, Energy and Trade Facilitation for a Resilient Future”, presented at the second edition of Transport Summit 2026, organised by JustAlive Communications Limited recently.

In his assessment of Nigeria’s transport infrastructure challenges, the former FAAN chief stated: “Airport development should therefore be assessed in terms of operational performance, safety, cargo throughput, passenger demand, connectivity and financial sustainability rather than the physical scale of construction alone.”

He said airport investment should be driven by demonstrable operational needs, transparent project appraisal and credible maintenance arrangements to ensure that public expenditure delivers tangible benefits to passengers, airlines, cargo operators and the wider economy.

Aisuebeogun also called for a fundamental shift in the way transport infrastructure is planned and evaluated, warning that construction activities and project announcements should not be mistaken for improved service delivery.

He stated: “Ultimately, the measure of transport-sector success should not be the amount of money spent or the number of projects announced.”

Instead, he said, performance should be measured by “the reliability of the services delivered, the reduction in the cost of moving people and goods, the safety of transport users, the opportunities created for businesses and workers, and the resilience of the national economy.”

READ ALSO: AFAN blames middlemen, transport costs for rising food prices

The position, he maintained, is particularly relevant to Nigeria as it seeks to strengthen aviation infrastructure, improve the efficiency of its transport networks and position the country to benefit from expanding regional and international trade.

Aisuebeogun identified inadequate airport infrastructure and supporting facilities as significant constraints to operational efficiency, warning that deficiencies could increase operating costs, cause delays and weaken the competitiveness of Nigerian businesses.

According to the FAAN chief, airports require continuous investment in runways, terminals, baggage systems, navigation equipment, security installations, cargo facilities, fire and rescue services, power supply and digital systems.

He noted that infrastructure shortcomings could lead to congestion, delays, higher operating costs and a less satisfactory passenger experience. Limited cargo-handling capacity and inefficient ground processes, he added, could also undermine the competitiveness of Nigerian exporters.

The former MD consequently recommended that airport investment prioritise safety-critical assets, reliable power supply, modern navigation and communication systems, efficient passenger-processing facilities, temperature-controlled cargo infrastructure and dependable access roads.

He further stated that project selection should be supported by “transparent cost-benefit analysis and credible maintenance plans.”

The recommendation places emphasis on the entire lifecycle of airport infrastructure, including the cost of maintaining facilities after construction, their operational reliability and their ability to meet actual passenger and cargo demand.

Aisuebeogun described aviation as a strategic component of Nigeria’s economic development because of its capacity to connect businesses with international markets, facilitate time-sensitive cargo movements, support tourism and investment, and strengthen the country’s participation in regional and global commerce.