Sickle Cell: Expert urges accurate testing, genetic counselling

Dean, Faculty of Allied Health Sciences, Federal University of Health Sciences, Osun State, Professor Musa Muhibi, has called for accurate genotype testing and genetic counselling to reduce the burden of sickle cell disease and help individuals make informed reproductive decisions.

He made the call while delivering the 11th Faysol Oluwakemi Annual Health Lecture, themed “The Right Match: Blood Group, Genotype and Healthy Futures”, where he was represented by Dr Abdulwaheed Ademosun, Deputy Director, Medical Laboratory Services, Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospitals Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife.

Muhibi explained that when both partners have the HbAS genotype, each pregnancy carries a 25 per cent chance of producing a child with sickle cell disease (HbSS). He stressed that the risk applies independently to every pregnancy.

He warned that inaccurate laboratory results could lead to uninformed decisions, urging people to use reputable facilities staffed by qualified medical laboratory scientists.

The professor also advocated confidential, non-directive genetic counselling, noting that individuals should receive accurate information without coercion or discrimination.

He called for improved access to safe blood transfusion, antenatal screening, early diagnosis and newborn screening, alongside efforts to eliminate stigma against people living with sickle cell disease.

Dr Emmanuel Idowu Olowokere, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist and Chief Medical Director of God’s Knot Hospital and Fertility Centre, Ibadan, proposed sanctions for couples, who knowingly proceed with marriage despite genotype incompatibility.

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Olowokere reiterated that couples with HbAS genotypes each face a 25 per cent chance of having a child with HbSS in every pregnancy and urged prospective couples to undergo genotype testing and counselling before marriage.

Chairperson of the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria, Oyo State Branch, Mrs Adebola Shakirat Akinbile, recommended health screening every six months at registered laboratories, with results reviewed by qualified medical practitioners.

She noted that sickle cell disease could significantly affect patients’ quality of life and life expectancy, making early detection, proper care and reliable laboratory services essential.

The convener, Mr Faysol Oluwakemi, said the annual lecture, now in its second decade, aims to educate young people about genotype and blood group compatibility and bridge gaps in access to reliable health information.

He added that the initiative encourages individuals to make informed decisions about marriage and childbearing based on accurate medical advice.