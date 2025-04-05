Speaker Abbas, Kalu condemn Plateau massacre
Latest News

Speaker Abbas, Kalu condemn Plateau massacre

Kehinde Akintola

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, and his Deputy, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Saturday condemned in the strongest terms the recent attacks on Ruwi, Manguna, Daffo, Josho, and Hurti communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The reported attacks claimed many lives, with scores injured, mostly women and children.

The Speaker specifically expressed anger over the attacks, describing them as senseless and barbaric.

Speaker Abbas lamented the killings, injuries, and destruction of property, describing the incident as “one too many.”

While commiserating with the families of the victims, the Speaker charged relevant security agencies with arresting and prosecuting the attackers, warning that impunity has severe consequences.

Related

ASELGON mourns Oladunjoye, describes death as shocking

IGP invites Emir Sanusi for questioning over Kano Sallah day violence

VIDEO: God told me RCCG council meeting will one day be held on moon — Adeboye

The Speaker sent his deepest condolences to the people and government of Plateau State while praying to Almighty God to accept the souls of the deceased and console their families.

In the same vein, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, unequivocally condemned the recent killings in Plateau State by unknown gunmen.

The gunmen had recently invaded Ruwi, Hurti, and Tadai communities in Bokkos Local Government Area of the state, as well as Manguna and Dafo villages, launching brutal attacks on many homes and families.

The devastating assaults, which ravaged the communities, reportedly resulted in significant loss of life and destruction of properties.

In a statement, Hon. Kalu expressed his deep concern and outrage over the attacks, emphasising that such wanton killings and bloodletting are unacceptable and stand condemned by every patriotic Nigerian.

He, however, welcomed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s commitment to apprehending the perpetrators and bringing them to justice, assuring the President of the Parliament’s unwavering support in this endeavour.

The Deputy Speaker also extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Governor Caleb Mutfwang, and the entire people of Plateau State over the tragic development.

He urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and other relevant government agencies to urgently provide relief items to those affected by the attacks, emphasising the need for swift action to alleviate the suffering of the victims.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

You Might Also Like

Gov Inuwa decries Plateau attacks, commiserates with victims’ families

Anambra guber: George Muoghalu emerges LP candidate

53 years after, another historic coronation holds in Oyo as Oba Owoade becomes Alaafin

‘Blatant lies,’ ex-Senate President Nnamani denies Senator Abbo’s claims

Edwin Clark to be laid to rest May 13

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×