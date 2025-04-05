IGP invites Emir Sanusi for questioning over Kano Sallah day violence

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has summoned the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, for questioning following a violent incident that marred the recent Eid-el-Fitr celebration in the state.

The incident, which led to the alleged killing of a vigilante member, Surajo Rabiu, and left another, Aminu Suleman, injured, occurred during an attack on the Emir’s entourage shortly after observing the two rakat Eid prayers at the Kofar Mata prayer ground.

Usman Sagiru was arrested by operatives of the Kano Police Command in connection with the attack, which has stirred controversy in the state.

The injured vigilante was rushed to the Murtala Mohammed Specialists Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

Confirming the development, the spokesman of the Kano Police Command, SP Abdullahi Haruna, said the violence broke out as local guards were providing protection to the Emir’s convoy on their way from the prayer ground.

In a formal letter addressed to the Kano monarch, the police authorities requested his presence at the Force Intelligence Department in Abuja for an investigative session over the incident.

The invitation letter, signed by Commissioner of Police Olajide Ibitoye on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, stated: “I have the directives of the Inspector General of Police, through the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) to invite you for an investigative meeting with regards to an incident that occurred during the Sallah celebration within your domain.

“In view of the above, you are hereby invited to Force Intelligence Department, opposite Police Force Headquarters Area 11. Abuja by 1000hrs of Tuesday, the 8th of April, 2025. Your availability is highly sought for a purposeful investigation.”

