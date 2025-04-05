ASELGON mourns Oladunjoye, describes death as shocking

The Association of Ex-Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) has described the death of the Publicity Secretary of the Ogun State chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Honourable Tunde Oladunjoye, as a rude shock, untimely, and devastating.

Oladunjoye, the immediate past Chairman of Ogun State Television (OGTV), was also a former Chairman of Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State, a pedigree that made him an active member of ASELGON during his lifetime.

A statement signed by the Chairman of the Publicity Committee of the Association, Honourable Frank Ilaboya, described the late Oladunjoye as a very rugged and dynamic personality who gave the totality of his being to whatever cause he believed in.

“With the death of our amiable comrade, humanity has lost a compassionate being. The community has lost a listener and a comforter, while the masses have lost a fighter and defender. There was no length our former colleague would not go to please others.

“Our late comrade was a consummate politician in his own right, as he made his presence felt positively anywhere he found himself since his foray into politics, leveraging his professional background as a thoroughbred journalist. He left behind indelible marks as a local government chairman, just as he did at Ogun State Television.

“His political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), must have identified his goal-getting abilities through his performances in his previous assignments, following which he was given the position of Publicity Secretary of the party at the state level, the office he held until he breathed his last on Friday.”

Commiserating with the family members of the departed colleague, the statement urged them to take heart and be consoled by the good works left behind by their illustrious son.

“As painful as the death is, I enjoin all the bereaved family members to be comforted by the good name our man left behind.

“Considering the huge task ahead in politics and other endeavours, we at ASELGON feel a big sense of loss too, but we are grateful to God that our departed colleague lived a fulfilled and purposeful life, giving credence to the popular saying that it is not how long, but how well.

“We at ASELGON also share the pains of Comrade Oladunjoye’s sudden exit with his political party, APC, and urge them to accept it as the unquestionable will of God as we pray that the Almighty God will comfort all and grant the peaceful repose of the soul of our departed colleague. Amen,” the statement concluded.

