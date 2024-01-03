The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Tajudeen Abbas, inaugurated the newly constructed 80-bed capacity maternal and child hospital in Imota, Imota Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, on Tuesday.

The hospital, which was facilitated by the House of Representatives member representing Ikorodu Federal Constituency, Babajimi Benson, was constructed by the Office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaker Abbas said the event was not only about inaugurating a hospital building but also about reaffirming the government’s commitment to the health and well-being of all Nigerians.

“The commissioning of this 80-bed hospital signifies a significant step towards addressing the disparities in healthcare accessibility and quality, symbolising the collective aspiration for a Nigeria where quality healthcare is a right for every citizen. The hospital stands as a beacon of hope and a crucial resource in the ongoing efforts to improve the health and well-being of the community,” he said.

The Speaker commended Benson for his dedication and advocacy, which he said made the hospital project a reality.

He praised Benson’s commitment to the needs and well-being of the people of the constituency, stating that it epitomised the spirit of service and dedication that every legislator and public servant should aspire to.

Abbas highlighted inadequate health infrastructure, overwhelmed hospitals and clinics, and unequal access to quality healthcare as some of the challenges facing the health sector in Nigeria.

He also described the shortage of qualified healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, and specialists, as having a significant impact on the sector. According to him, the situation has been exacerbated by a brain drain.

The lawmaker, however, noted that the newly inaugurated hospital was targeted at the most vulnerable members of the population, women and children.

He added that the hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and equipment, was poised to provide essential maternal and child health services, tackle diseases, and respond to emergencies to enhance the lives of the people of the constituency and Lagos at large.

He appealed to Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Tinubu, as the legislative arm of the government was working hand in hand with all major stakeholders to bring dividends of democracy to the people.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, assured the residents that the renewed hope agenda of President Tinubu would be felt by all citizens, irrespective of status, class, or tribe.

She stressed the commitment of the federal government to providing basic infrastructure that will directly impact the citizenry and bring development to the country.

Princess Orelope-Adefulire said the hospital was equipped to provide adequate health service delivery for mother and child, adding that it was aimed at reducing the death rate during childbirth.

She urged the community to make adequate use of the health facility and ensure proper maintenance.

Benson reiterated his commitment to bringing more developmental projects to his constituency.

He expressed gratitude to Princess Orelope-Adefulire and the constituents for making the project a reality.

The chairman of the Imota Local Council Development Area, Wasiu Agoro, lauded Benson and Princess Orelope-Adefulire for situating the project in Imota.

Agoro said it would enhance healthcare delivery to the people of the area and its environs.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2024 is troublesome year with positive & negative mix — Olukoya

Founder and General Overseer of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Prof. Daniel Olukoya has described 2024 as…

Why I resigned after Akeredolu’s death — Ex-Gov’s Aide

Former Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Strategy to the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale, has clarified the reasons behind his…

Tinubu signs N28.78trn 2024 appropriations bill into law

He performed the ceremony on Monday at the Presidential Palace in Abuja, shortly after his…

Bishop Oyedepo releases prophetic declarations for 2024

Founder and General Overseer of Living Faith Church Bishop David Oyedepo has issued some prophetic declarations for…

FULL TEXT: Peter Obi’s new year message to Nigerians

As we thank God and enter a new year, 2024, I send my heartfelt and warmest greetings to all…

2023 AFCON: Peseiro names 25-man list as Super Eagles seek fourth title

Three-time African champions, Nigeria have announced a team of 25 players for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in…