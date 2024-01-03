The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Labour Employment and Productivity, Senator Diket Plang, has advocated for a nationalistic approach to resolving the Plateau crisis and giving all concerned a fair hearing and justice.

Senator Plang representing Plateau Central Senatorial district of Plateau State, said the spate of killings in the state required that every Nigerian, irrespective of tribe and religious affiliation, come together to address the issue because the state was a miniature Nigeria

“We need to be more nationalistic in resolving the plateau crisis. I’m saying so because, at the end of the day, most of the crises on the plateau end up either being given religious colouration or ethnic colouration.”

Senator Diket Plang equally called for the establishment of permanent military formations in flashpoints of crises in the state to curb incessant attacks and killings of innocent citizens by criminal elements.

Plang also asked the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to provide building materials and other palliatives to enable displaced residents to return to their homes.

The senator, who spoke to newsmen in his Jos country home, said that permanent solutions, instead of short-term measures, must be put in place to ensure that perennial crises do not occur.

According to him, such military formations should be established at the entry and exit points of these communities to prevent bandits from having an easy movement into these communities to carry out their nefarious activities.

He said in various motions of the Senate on the crises on the Plateau that senators thought that united and concerted efforts must be put in place to put a permanent end to the crises, stressing that senators were also of the view that the military needed more appropriations to enable them to accomplish these tasks.

He said, “If we’re on the same page, there’s nothing we cannot achieve. We resolve that instead of having a temporary solution to security issues, it’s good for us to attain a permanent security solution. Instead of when it happens, you’ll call the military to come and then flush them out only for them to go back; we need permanent military stations at those flashy points.

“And that’s why I said we have two points. We have the point of entry of criminality from Barkin Ladi, Bokkos; we have another point of entry and getting out of criminal act between Mangu Gindiri and Bauchi.

If both places were able to establish a permanent security outfit at those places when the criminals come, their ability to come in and their ability to escape would be a problem, which would therefore reduce criminality.

“We have to be more nationalistic in our approach to solving national issues. For instance, the senator said that if a governor from a particular tribe sets up a panel, the implementation of such a report would be interpreted to imply that such a Governor is playing an ethnic card, stressing that a nationalistic and holistic approach must be adopted in solving the crises on the Plateau instead of looking at them from an ethnic view,” he said.

