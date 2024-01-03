Daniel Bwala, the former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar’s defunct presidential campaign organisation, expressed confidence in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain’s ability to contest the presidential seat in 2027.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday night, January 2, Bwala highlighted Atiku’s potential candidature despite previous unsuccessful attempts.

Atiku, 77, has contested for the Nigerian presidency six times—in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023—without success.

When asked about Atiku’s potential future candidature, Daniel Bwala affirmed, “Sure, he would run. He has the capacity, he has the wisdom, he has the knowledge, he has the energy and the zest, and he is a president we never had, because to be honest with you, if there is any politician who understands the private sector, it is Atiku Abubakar. And this our economy can only come alive if there is a private sector-led economy.”

Watch the video below:

Politics Today: Do you see the former vice president Atiku Abubakar running again for president?#PoliticsToday#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/NfJD49KwiP — Channels Television (@channelstv) January 2, 2024

