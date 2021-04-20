South-West PDP: Fayose loyalists meet in Lagos, reiterate commitment to peace, unity

Loyalists of former governor of Ekiti State, Mr Ayodele Fayose, in their bid to forge a common front and make the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) more formidable in the South-West, met in Lagos on Tuesday with a clear decision to work with the Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja led zonal exco to strengthen the party.

This was contained in a release signed by Mr Lere Olayinka, and made available to newsmen. It disclosed that the stakeholders, drawn from the six states in the zone reiterated commitment to peace and unity in the party, urging stakeholders in the other groups to show similar commitment.

The meeting had in attendance the chairmen of Ekiti, Ogun, Lagos and Osun States, Bisi Kolawole, Dr Sikirulai Ogundele, Adedeji Doherty and Sunday Bisi, respectively.

According to the statement, the stakeholders said they had done what was expected of them by congratulating the winner, Ambassador Arapaja and extending hands of fellowship to him despite the flaws in the process, pointing out that “the onus is now on the other side to reciprocate our gesture.

“As committed stakeholders in the PDP, we have done what should be done after the congress by congratulating Ambassador Arapaja and extending hands of fellowship to him.

“To us, despite the flaws, we have accepted results of the congress and the onus is now on the other side to reciprocate our gesture.”

They, however, condemned the exercise, restating that it was purely rigged in favour of Arapaja. They urged the party leadership at national headquarters in Abuja to blacklist Samuel Anyawu, the Congress Committee Secretary and ensure that he is not allowed to partake in sensitive assignments, especially congresses, for what they termed the ignoble role he played in the Osogbo exercise.

“However, it is imperative that we point out to the party leadership, the ignoble role of the Congress Committee Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyawu, who did not hide the fact that he was in the committee to do his usual hatchet job.

“We condemn Senator Samuel Anyawu for his clear display of bias during the congress. But for the honesty, sincerity and steadfastness of the Deputy Governor of Benue State, Benson Abounu, who acted as the Congress Committee Chairman on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom, the whole process would have been so crudely manipulated by Anyanwu.

“It is on record that twice, Senator Anyawu added ten votes to those of the eventual winner and it took the vigilance of those at the hall to correct him while counting the ballots for the chairmanship election.

“Consequently, we call on the party to blacklist him (Anyanwu) and desist from involving him in sensitive assignments, especially congresses,” the statement said.

“We also appreciate former Governor Fayose for his commitment and doggedness and urge him not to relent in his sacrifices for the peace and unity of the party,” the statement added.

Speaking at the meeting, Fayose commended the stakeholders, saying that he was surprised that despite the outcome of the congress, they had remained resolute in their support for the party.

“I am humbled by your coming here today, not-minding what happened last week Monday in Osogbo. Your display of total commitment to the party is well appreciated and we will continue to do what is expected of us as leaders, in the over all interest of the party,” Fayose said.

