Autonomy of judiciary: I will accept decision of Governors’ Forum, says Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has promised to accept and work with any decision reached by the Nigerian Governors’ Forum on the ongoing agitations for judicial autonomy.

He made the assertion on Tuesday in Kano when leaders of Kano and Ungogo branches of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) paid him a courtesy call at his office on the directive of the national president of the association to press the demand for an autonomous judiciary.

Ganduje said, “Whichever formula and procedure our forum, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum comes up with, I am ready to accept and work with it.”

Expressing his satisfaction with the way they conducted themselves in pressing their demands, he said “I am pleased with the way you conducted yourself in pressing your demands. This shows you are learned.”

He further argued that there is no doubt about the dire need for separation of powers, especially in the presidential system of government, adding that, “in Kano, we are doing our best and we will continue doing that.”

According to a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State Comrade Abba Anwar, the governor listed many things his administration did for the judiciary in the state, ranging from payments of many kinds to the sector, from personnel to infrastructural development.

Amongst them was the establishment of the Court of Appeal “which we spent hundreds of millions of Naira on. We also paid the rent for their staff accommodation for two years and we furnished the accommodation very well.”

Speaking on the occasion, the Kano branch chairman of NBA, Aminu Sani Gadanya, after briefing the governor about the directive given to all branches across the country by the national president of the association, commended the governor for the good work in the judiciary.

“We are here on the directive given to us by the National President of our association, to pay courtesy visits to our governors in all state branches. We are also presenting an official letter from our national headquarters to you,” Gadanya said.

He also appreciated governor Ganduje’s efforts in sponsoring members to the Conference of Magistrates Association of Nigeria and sponsoring other members to the National Executive Council (NEC) Meeting organised by NBA.

“We are aware of your efforts in renovating our courts, you did well in the appointment of khadis and judges, all during your tenure. The Court of Appeal was established during your administration. Before, we used to take our cases to Kaduna. But with the establishment of another Court of Appeal here in Kano, we found it extremely important and timely,” he commended.

They also reminded the governor that, judicial autonomy could only be achieved through financial autonomy, hinting that, “We are fully aware of the economic condition of the state. But at the same time Section 121 (3) provides for the financial autonomy of the judiciary.”

