South-south, east CUPP adopt Atiku/Okowa presidential ticket

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) in South-south and Southeast geo-political zones has adopted the Atiku/Okowa Presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The decision for the adoption was contained in a communique after the parties met to evaluate the profiles of all the 2023 presidential candidates to ascertain who will favour the south South and Southeast as well as Nigeria at large.

Addressing a press conference in Asaba, Delta state on Thursday, the Spokesman of the coalition, Prince Henry Eze flanked by other executives from the states in the two regions, said the 40 political parties in y coalition took a swipe at the APC government of President Muhammadu Buhari which for nearly eight years has brought untold hardship and grinding poverty to Nigerians.

According to him, the two geopolitical zones had always, like others, advocated for restructuring as a means for continued existence as a nation which Atiku Abubakar has continually stressed.

Prince Eze said: “Atiku has firmly promised that if he becomes President, he is going to champion the devolution of powers to the federating states and local governments in order to downsize the precariously overburdened Federal Government structure.

“Atiku is the most experienced of all the Presidential candidates have been the Vice-President of Nigeria (1999-2007) and handled governance at the Presidential level. Besides, since 2007 he has played central roles in the Nigeria Political scene and understands what it takes to salvage Nigeria from its tottering condition and move the nation from decay to prosperity.

“We are mindful of the fact that as Vice-President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar midwifed the privatization of moribund industries which posed a waste of public resources.

“Under Atiku Abubakar’s purview from 1999-2007, Nigeria witnessed a steady growth of the telecommunication section due to the privatisation policy that broke the stifling monopoly of NITEL.

“The success of that policy led to the situation whereby almost every Nigerian adult owns a phone. The Privatization Policy under the Obasanjo/Atiku government privatized the ailing Ughelli Power plc, the Egbin Power Plcas well as others across the country which has now metamorphosed into several GENCOS.

READ FROM ALSO NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“We recall that as Vice President and Chairman of the Economic Management Team from 1999-2007, Nigeria got a huge debt relief which drastically reduced the debt burden of $36 billion to a mere $3.6 billion after Nigeria paid a little over $12 billion and a little to the ParisClub to adjust our debt portfolio.”

The communique further said that Atiku/Okowa ticket satisfied the criteria for a Muslim/Christian

ticket in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious country like Nigeria which it explained, is in contra-distinction to the APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket of Tinubu/Shettima.

The coalition said Atiku Abubakar’s choice of Dr Ifeanyi Okowa as a running mate is an indication that the PDP Presidential candidate cares for excellence and also loves the Ibo people.

“Atiku demonstrated his preferences by choosing his running mate from the South-East in 2019 and has now chosen a man from the Ibo-speaking area of Delta State as further proof of his love for Ibos.

“Both Atiku and Okowa are proven and tested unifiers, and Atiku noted it when he said, “I opted for Okowa because I wanted someone that could deliver on the Policies of the Party and also unify the Country”.

“As it were, Delta State is often referred to as a microcosm of Nigeria and anyone who can successfully govern the State is a fit material for the Presidency.

The communique commended both Atiku and Okowa for being lovers of education.

“Whilst Atiku has demonstrated his love for education by establishing a world-class American University at Yola, Adamawa State, Okowa demonstrated his by establishing three new State universities to complement the existing Delta State University, Abraka.

The communique urged all the presidential candidates to support the bid of Atiku for the 2023 Presidential election.