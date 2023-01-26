Gombe youths celebrate Governor Inuwa’s court victory

Following the Federal High Court’s Judgement that dismissed the suit instituted against Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya by the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP and its Governorship Candidate, Muhammed Jibrin Barde, youths from different walks of life across the state, earlier today held a rally to celebrate this victory and show their unflinching solidarity with the governor’s reelection bid.

Speaking while receiving the enthusiastic youths at APC Square, Gombe, the Chief of Staff Government House, Alh. Abubakar Inuwa Kari said the ruling did not come as a surprise, because the plaintiff had no moral justification nor proof to support his false allegations.

According to him, “When you look at the substance of the suit, the court declared that the PDP candidate has no locus standi to even institute legal action against the Governor. It is a complete waste of time of the court and waste of judicial process.”

He added that filling the case in the first place was nothing but the mere desperation of a drowning man who lost grip and a strategy for the PDP candidate to cover up for his weaknesses.

“Fundamentally, these people went to court because they felt they cannot win the elections at the polls. They are not on the ground, they are not popular, the people of Gombe have rejected them and they are going to reject them at the polls on February 25th and March 11 by God’s grace”, he stated.

He described the overall court judgment in favor of Governor Inuwa Yahaya as “a victory for APC, a victory for democracy, and a victory for the good people of Gombe State”.

He praised Governor Inuwa’s leadership style which he said was the motivation behind the large turnout of youths from across the state during the rally.

The CoS added, “Governor Inuwa has delivered on his promises, the youths and the entire people of Gombe State are happy with what the governor is doing.”

“In the last three and a half years, our government has been the government of the people. We’ve created an enabling environment for youths to thrive and supported them to make sure they exploit their full potential. And we are going to do more God willing when we get reelected”, He assured.

In his address, the Gombe State APC Youth Leader, Alh. Kawu Masu thanked the youths for conducting themselves peacefully throughout the rally.





He said that “the rally was organized to celebrate the governor’s victory at court and to show youths’ solidarity to Inuwa-led administration”, assuring that “youths are in total support of the governor’s reelection bid considering his youth-friendly policies and programmes”.

In his goodwill message, the National President of the Gombe State Students’ Association, GOSSA, Comrade Adamu Muhammad Hinna said, Gombe Students have every reason to celebrate this victory owing to the governor’s commitment to meeting the plights of students in the state.

The rally had in attendance various youths organisations including Gombe State Student Association, GOSSA, Gombe State Motorcycle Riders Association, and Tricycle Riders Association, among others.

The rally took off at APC Square along Bauchi road, through Jekadafari, Sabon Layi to Gombe Emir’s Palace and through Government House Drive back to APC Square.

Recall that, on Tuesday, 24th January 2023, A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja presided over by Justice Binta Nyako struck out the forgery allegation by the Gombe State People’s Democratic Party and its governorship candidate, Muhammad Jibrin Barde against Governor Inuwa Yahaya, the All Progressives Congress, and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as contained in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli

