Protesters block Benin-Lagos expressway over fuel price, scarcity

VEHICULAR movement were halted for several hours as residents in Benin City, Edo State blocked the ever-busy Benin-Lagos Expressway (Oluku Junction) in protest against hike in pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol as well as scarcity of the product.

Drivers and commuters plying the Expressway were stranded for long hours, even as some transporters lamented the road blockade, while also expressing dissatisfaction over the incident.

Speaking to newsmen, one Grace Emmanuel, a trader who said she was taken her goods to Ekiadolor town in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the State, said it was pertinent for her to take her perishable good to where she could sell them in order to incur losses.

“It is unfortunate that this protesting is taking place because it will add to the existing problem.

“If I don’t get my goods to where I will sell them, some might get bad and I will incur losses which I don’t want at this time.

“They are protesting for the right reasons. The fuel situation is hitting hard on everybody but blocking the roads will lead to losses to individuals who are going to do business,” she added.

A driver who gave his name as Osahon said the protest have left most people stranded in the axis, while calling on the government to look into the root causes of the fuel crisis in the country.