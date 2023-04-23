The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has disclosed that plans are in place to develop a framework for the Halal industry in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend in Abuja, the Director General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim reiterated the Organisation’s commitment to continually drive initiatives that promote the development of Halal Products Standards in line with internationally accepted Standards for both domestic and foreign consumers.

Represented by the Head, Halal Desk; Mrs. Amina Haliru, Salim emphasised the crucial role of Standardisation to achieve the set goal.

He further analyzed the steps taken by SON to ensure that globally accepted Standards are developed or adopted for the Nigerian Halal Industry and to also ensure that products and services meet the right specifications as well as deliver on consumers’ expectations, which will allow for access and acceptance in international markets.

According to a statement by Foluso Bolaji, SON helmsman has constituted a team to interface with relevant agencies and stakeholders to develop an operational framework for the kickoff of the Halal industry in Nigeria.

He further explained that the roadmap and milestones outlined by the committee to get a functioning Halal industry in Nigeria, will open Nigeria to the world with the ripple effect being a boost for the Nigerian economy considering the fact that the Halal Global Market is valued at trillions of dollars.

Salim stated that the Organisation in keeping to plans has established a Training Center in Kano where all training on Halal Certifications has already taken effect so as to have Nigerian businesses and Industries partake in the Halal Sector.

Participants include representatives from the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment (FMITI); Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC); Nigeria National Accreditation System (NINAS); National Board for Technical Education (NBTE); Federation of Agricultural Commodity Associations of Nigeria (FACAN); other SON officials among others.