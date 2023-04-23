Afrobeat star Davido has revealed he brought the biggest stage in Africa for his Lagos ‘Timeless’ Concert.

The singer made this known in a video posted on Instagram.

Recall Tribune Online reported that Davido’s concert billed to hold at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) this Sunday will be record-breaking.

This is because he promised an unforgettable experience at the 50,000 capacity venue while stressing that all security measures had been put in place towards a successful and eventful show.