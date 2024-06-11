I have many reasons to convince you if you’ve never donated blood. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), access to blood is crucial to the health system. In fact, as a donor, you are a lifesaver. That’s why the importance of donating blood should be vigorously escalated.
Blood donation is a voluntary gesture done to save lives. Here are simple information about donating blood:
Who can give blood?
- WHO recommends that a donor be between 18 and 65.
- You must be healthy before you can donate.
- You must weigh at least 50 kg.
- Not positive for HIV/AIDS
- Breastfeeding mothers are exempted.
- No heart disease.
- Those who have not gone through organ transplants.
- You must not have hepatitis B or C.
Importance of donating blood
- When you donate blood, you’re saving lives. When there is enough blood, patients whose condition requires urgency, such as those involved in accidents, surgeries, chronic illness, blood disorders, and cancer, are saved.
- Donating blood consistently would contribute to immediate care, improving the emergency unit.
- It gives room for new red blood cells.
- It reduces the iron level in the body.
- It can boost your emotional well-being because it is a good act.
- The avenue to do checkups all the time.
- Blood cannot be substituted, and it cannot be manufactured, so it is important that you give it.
- It reduces the chance of getting cancer.
