I have many reasons to convince you if you’ve never donated blood. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), access to blood is crucial to the health system. In fact, as a donor, you are a lifesaver. That’s why the importance of donating blood should be vigorously escalated.

Blood donation is a voluntary gesture done to save lives. Here are simple information about donating blood:

Who can give blood?

WHO recommends that a donor be between 18 and 65. You must be healthy before you can donate. You must weigh at least 50 kg. Not positive for HIV/AIDS Breastfeeding mothers are exempted. No heart disease. Those who have not gone through organ transplants. You must not have hepatitis B or C.

Importance of donating blood