In a new report, global watchdog, Amnesty International, has provided heart-wrenching abuse accounts by 82 girls who survived Boko Haram captivity.

In a statement, the international body said it had made the report available to the Nigerian government, in the light of the survivors alleging abandonment by the Nigerian state.

The report, titled: ‘Help us build our lives’ Girl survivours of Boko Haram and military abuses in the North-East Nigeria”, according to AI, investigated how girls survived trafficking and crimes against humanity by Boko Haram, including abduction, forced marriage, enslavement and sexual violence.

Eighty-two survivours and 44 other relevant interviewees were surveyed for the report.

AI stated, “Girls and young women who escaped Boko Haram captivity in the North-East Nigeria faced further suffering, including sometimes in unlawful military detention, and are now receiving inadequate support as they attempt to rebuild their lives.

“After escaping Boko Haram captivity, many then experienced further abuse in prolonged and unlawful Nigerian military detention, though, in recent years, this practice is less widespread during the conflict that has been raging for over a decade

“Those not unlawfully detained were left to fend for themselves in displacement camps, amid millions of other people needing humanitarian assistance. From there, some were “reunited” with their surrendered Boko Haram “husbands” in a government-run transit camp, exposing them to the risk of continued abuse.”

Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for West and Central Africa, disclosed that: “These girls, many of them now young women, had their childhood stolen from them and suffered a litany of war crimes, crimes against humanity and other human rights abuses. They are now showing remarkable bravery as they seek to take control of their future

“An enormous number of girls suffered horrific abuse in Boko Haram captivity, with many survivors then detained or neglected by their government. Now, they are sending a clear message to the Nigerian government and its international partners. They urgently need increased specialist support to rebuild their lives.

“The crimes that the girls and young women endured have had long-lasting consequences that are specific to their age and gender, including health complications, access to education, the ability and desire to remarry, as well as stigma and rejection by their families and communities

“The report is based on 126 interviews, including 82 with survivours, that were conducted in-person in North-East Nigeria and remotely between 2019 and 2024. “On April 4, Amnesty International wrote to Nigerian federal and state authorities, as well as to United Nations offices, with its main research findings. In its response, the Nigerian military denied all allegations, said it upholds human rights in its operations, and referred to Amnesty International’s “sources”, which were primarily survivours, as “intrinsically unreliable.”

“UNICEF responded confidentially,” the report stated.

Portions of the report provided in AI’s statement, redacted the identities of the survivours, who told stories of abduction, sexual violence, point-blank fatal shooting of relatives and family members, sexual slavery and domestic servitude.

Thirty-three of the survivours of forced marriage to Boko Haram terrorists were said to have been raped by their “husbands” while in captivity.

A total of 28 interviewees also said they bore children of sexual violence, and at least, 20 were children themselves when they gave birth.

Boko Haram, according to the girls, also “meted out punishments publicly to instill fear and exert control.”

At least, 31 girls interviewed were forced to watch forms of punishment that included lashings, amputations and beheadings, AI claimed.

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters has challenged Amnesty International (AI) to substantiate the allegations levelled against the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) in its recent report.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major-General Edward Buba, made the call in a statement in reaction to the allegations on Monday in Abuja.

AI had, in its recent report, accused soldiers and members of the Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) of abusing Boko Haram survivors while in detention.

It alleged that Boko Haram survivors said they were insulted and beaten by soldiers and witnessed the beatings of others during their detention in all facilities where they were held by the Nigerian military.

According to the report, in some facilities, CJTF members played supporting roles.

Reacting to the allegations, Buba said the armed force of Nigeria is a professional military force that operates within the ambit of international law of armed conflict and adheres to humanitarian law and principles governing human rights.

According to him, the military elects not to join words with organisations such as Amnesty International, rather would encourage them to approach the military high command to substantiate their allegations.

“The military has self regulating mechanisms with which it administers the military justice system to address any proven case of misconduct of personnel.

“It is worthy of note to state that, the AFN led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa , has zero tolerance for indiscipline and any form of improper conduct during operations across the country.

“It is for this reason that, there are standing court martials to treat any form of misbehaviour by erring personnel, especially those that portray the military negatively to the general populace,” he said.

Buba said the military would remain focused on its objective, saying it would remain unperturbed by such “self serving statements targeted at dampening the moral of troops in operational theatres.”

He added that the military would engage constructively with Amnesty International, where available.

“Overall, we will continue on the trajectory of conducting operations assiduously to defeat terrorism in our nation,” he said

